Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again postponed to dodge a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; Reports!

MUMBAI: Fans can't wait to see Pushpa 2 and Singham Again, two of the biggest blockbusters of 2024, coming on screen. Before the news of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Rohit Shetty had originally planned for Singham Again to be released on Independence Day 2024, which would have meant a box-office clash between the two movies.

Bollywood Hungama has got the scoop on Singham Again, a film helmed by Rohit Shetty. Their well-placed sources informed them that Singham Again has been postponed from the previously announced date.

Also read:Must read! Is THIS element from Indian Police Force the first connection with the upcoming movie Singham 3?

If reports are to be believed, as per the latest update, Rohit postponed the release

date of Singham Again. According to Bollywood Hungama source, "Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and the team have been shooting day and night for Singham Again with the will to bring it during the August 15, 2024 weekend. However, the shoot is taking longer than expected as a film like Singham Again requires a lot of attention. Rohit and Ajay don't want to rush through the proceedings only to make it to a certain release date. They want the scale and vision to come out exactly as fleshed on the paper without any compromise."

The date of August 15 is now vacant since Rohit and Ajay have notified Jio Studios of their plan to postpone the movie. "Jio has suggested a Diwali 2024 release to Rohit and Ajay, and the duo is also considering the date. The timelines of VFX and background score are now being reworked keeping the Diwali 2024 deadline in mind. Diwali has also proved to be lucky for Ajay and Rohit combo," the source revealed.

Singham Again's new release date is anticipated to be officially revealed soon, however, for now, the already planned August 15, 2024 release date is 100% pushed.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film sold OTT rights for Rs 100 Cr, Invests Rs 60 Cr for a 6-minute scene

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama