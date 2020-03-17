Rohit Shetty shocked to work again with Katrina.

MUMBAI: Mass action director and producer Rohit Shetty, who has given the audience movies like the Golmaal series, Singham, and Simmba, is now all set to rock the screens with his work in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavnashi.

Sooryavnashi is the next movie in the cop universe after Singham with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer with Simmba. It’s the third movie and will have all three actors together for the first time.

Apart from them, we will also see Katrina Kaif as the leading lady in the movie opposite Akshay Kumar. We are going to see the pair together on the big screen after a long time.

Recently, we heard that Rohit and Katrina Kaif have a cold war between them because of something that happened between them during the shooting of the climax of the movie.

As per sources, the climax has all three heroes in their uniforms and Katrina walking behind them in a white suit. There are blasts happening in the background, but they have to keep walking. When the four were walking through the passage and the blast occurred, Katrina shook a little and blinked her eyes, which spoiled the shot. The director went for a retake, which meant that the blast has to be staged again. However, after three to four takes, the director got angry and and asked Katrina if she thought that the audience will see her when they have Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay in one frame.

This statement has hurt the actress a lot, and we don’t think the director will ever work with her. Yes, you heard it right. During the film promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil in a funny way asked the audience who would want to give an audition to Rohit Shetty if another movie was made by him with Katrina in the lead.

Hearing this, Rohit Shetty was shocked and his expressions changed. When Katrina asked him about it, Rohit said he did not take the question in a funny way.

But what exactly happened on the sets and what are the after-effects of that remain a mystery.