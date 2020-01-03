News

Roohi Afza, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, gets a title change

03 Jan 2020 09:39 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi Afza. The film was earlier titled as Rooh Afza and was then changed to Roohi Afza.

The Janhvi and Rajkummar starrer has undergone yet another title change now. The film is now titled Roohi Afzana. The update was revealed as part of Maddock Films’ announcement of its upcoming slate, which includes Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan; Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon; and Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

The post also includes the first look of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma from the film.

Have a look at the post here.

