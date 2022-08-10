RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

MUMBAI: No doubt, fans and readers are always looking forward to the upcoming news of the latest happenings from the entertainment world. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with the trending stories.

From the fans who are waiting for the Academy Awards and the nomination of the movie RRR, to the fans who are waiting for Pathaan. Here are some of the amazing trending new stories of the day.

One day to Pathaan

Fans all around are unable to keep calm but are expressing their excitement since there is just a day for the release of the movie Pathaan. This movie which marks the comeback of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie titled Bholaa has also grabbed people’s attention as its 2nd teaser was released today. The teaser has been grabbing the attention of the fans, and in almost no time, it has become the talk of the town. It is getting some amazing responses from the fans.

Ask SRK

No doubt, superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to surprise his fans through his social media activities. His ‘Ask SRK’ session always seems to set the right tone for his fans. Today, the superstar conducted the session on his Twitter handle and won many hearts; in no time, it was trending all over.

RRR nominations at the Academy Awards

As we all know, fans are eagerly looking forward to the 95th Academy Awards nominations for the movie RRR. The movie which has been winning the hearts of the fans at an international level. It is now grabbing the attention as the Oscars list will be out any time soon.

Well, these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world for the day. What are your views on these news? Do let us know in the comments section below.

