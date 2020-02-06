News

RRR release date deferred

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 03:35 PM

MUMBAI: SS Rajamouli’s next film titled ‘RRR’, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles and includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, and Samuthirakani, is a highly anticipated one. The film was earlier supposed to release on July 26, 2020, but it has now been deferred.

The makers of RRR took to Twitter and announced the same. First, they tweeted, 'Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you.' Another tweet revealed the new release date. The tweet read, '#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th.'

