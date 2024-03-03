From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash

Yash, the KGF fame, started his journey with just Rs 300 and is now one of India's highest-paid actors, charging Rs 150 crore for playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Yash

MUMBAI: Yash, originally named Naveen, was born in Karnataka to a bus driver father and homemaker mother. His passion for acting led him to Bengaluru with Rs 300 in hand at the age of 16. Despite facing initial struggles, Yash persevered and started his career as an assistant director and later as a theatre actor, earning Rs 50 per day.

His breakthrough came with the lead role in the play Gokul Nilkamala in 2004. Alongside his theatre work, Yash ventured into television with shows like Uttarayana, Nanda Gokula, Malebillu, and Preeti Illada Mele. In 2007, he made his film debut with Jambada Hudugi, followed by impactful roles in Moggina Manasu and Rocky.

Yash's career took a turn with the 2009 film Kallara Santhe, where he played an auto-rickshaw driver, even driving an auto-rickshaw for a day as part of the film's promotion. His subsequent films Lucky, Jaanu, Google, and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari cemented his position as a leading actor in Kannada cinema.

However, it was the 2018 film KGF Chapter 1 that catapulted Yash to pan-India fame. The film's sequel, KGF Chapter 2, released in 2022, became a massive success, grossing Rs 1215 crore worldwide. Yash's net worth now stands at around $8 million, or Rs 65 crore.

Yash is set to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will play Ravana opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Sita, respectively. The actor is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for the film, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema.

Yash's journey from a humble beginning to stardom serves as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering passion.

Credit: DNA

