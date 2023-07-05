Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman-SRK's sequence in 'Tiger 3'

For the sequence for 'Tiger 3' featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore will be created.
Salman-SRK's sequence

MUMBAI :For the sequence for 'Tiger 3' featuring superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, a set worth a whopping Rs 35 crore will be created.

The action sequence that is set to be shot from May 8 is rumoured to be a jailhouse sequence where Pathaan returns Tiger's favour as the latter had helped him out of a tricky situation in 'Pathaan'.

A source said: "When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. Pathaan did that brilliantly and now Tiger 3 will try and do the same."

"The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible!" the source added.

'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis is set to release this Diwali.

 

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

