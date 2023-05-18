Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

Actor Ali Fazal's look from the upcoming action thriller film 'Kandahar' starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 19:03
movie_image: 
Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

MUMBAI :Actor Ali Fazal's look from the upcoming action thriller film 'Kandahar' starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.

In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared the look and said: "Pulse pounding action apparently - An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here's a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN' IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR. Only in theatres, MAY 26. North America. Rest of the world follows after."

The film is set for a release on May 26 in the U.S. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali has had many firsts in the west including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

Ali Fazal Kandahar Ali Greenland Angel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 19:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Kundali Bhagya: Brave! Audience to witness a major showdown between the goons and Rajveer, Palki to be saved
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is known for it’s previous leads Shakti...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba to make her own identity in the Brar Family
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wonderful! Shivendra gives a sweet surprise to Surilii, asks for something special
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action
MUMBAI :The trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' was unveiled recently, and Tom Cruise is back to...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai bachchan
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Rai bachchan
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal says, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life”
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal says, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life”
during her engagement in unseen pic
Parineeti's father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic
Jawan
Delhi HC to Twitter: Provide BSI of handles that leaked SRK-starrer 'Jawan' clips
Kajol
Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan gets injured on sets of Tiger 3, actor says ‘Tiger Zakhmi hai’