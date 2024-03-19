Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa groove to the beats of new single ‘Taade’

MUMBAI: Aayush Sharma has been in the Hindi movie industry for a while now and in that time, he has given some very amazing performances in movies. Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are just a few of the films in which Aayush Sharma has starred.

In the Hindi movie ‘Loveyatri’, the actor made his screen debut opposite Warina Hussain. Aayush Sharma is Salman Khan's brother-in-law. Because of his upcoming movie Ruslaan, the actor has been the topic of discussion for a lot of fans.

Actors like Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malvade are a part of the cast of Ruslaan. Directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts, the movie will be released in theatres on April 26.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the movie which received a lot of praise due to the intensity and action. The fans also loved Aayush Sharma in the movie where he is shown to be an action hero with a dark past. The teaser surely built up a lot of expectations for the audience.

Recently, the makers had released a new poster of the movie wherein we got to watch Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa. Now the makers have released the first single from the movie. The song is titled ‘Taade’ and is sung by Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Vishal Mishra. Check out the song below:

In the song, we can see Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa’s fun and teasing moves and while Aayush Sharma looks stylish, even Sushrii Mishra looks hot.

