Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently release webseries 'Guilty Minds', recently opened up on what her actor parents think of her performance in the show
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently release webseries 'Guilty Minds', recently opened up on what her actor parents think of her performance in the show.

Shriya's parents Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar are stars of Marathi film industry and have done exceptional work in the regional entertainment industry of Maharashtra.

Shriya Pilgaonkar was overwhelmed after hearing a great response from her parents. She said, "My parents have closely followed my 'Guilty Minds' journey over the 2 years of my shoot. They know how much this series means to me. Being Kashaf has been transformative as an actor. They were very excited to attend the screening, and after watching 3 episodes they couldn't wait to binge-watch all of it."

She added, "My father also mentioned to me that if he wasn't an actor, he would have been a lawyer. They always make it a point to give me honest feedback which I value immensely. A lot of their friends and our relatives have been writing to them and have encouraging words about my performance in 'Guilty Minds' which makes them very proud and happy."

Directed by Shefali Bhushan, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead, 'Guilty Minds' is available to stream on Prime Video.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 16:30

