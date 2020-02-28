News

Sachin-Jigar's 'Beni' an ode to siblings' 'special bond'

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have launched their initiative Gujarat Cultural Movement with the song "Beni". Jigar says it is an ode to the pure and special bond shared by siblings.

"A sister plays various roles in an individual's life. 'Beni' is an ode to the pure and special bond shared by siblings, which also signifies the feeling of togetherness shared by a community. We have recorded the different aspects of the relationship at various stages of life, bringing out the cultural beauty of Gujarat at the same time," Jigar Saraiya said.

Sachin Sanghavi added: "It has been a very special experience collaborating with some of the most wonderful personalities in the Gujarati industry for 'Beni'. We are blessed with a heritage of rich ethnicity in the form of our literature and varied art forms, it is very gratifying to contribute in any way towards our culture."

Gujarat Cultural Movement aims to provide a platform to aspiring artistes across various fields such as singing, dancing, music composing, stand-up comedy, or any other form that highlights the Gujarati ethnicity.

The YouTube channel of Sachin-Jigar, would feature videos of artistes that desire to show their talents after sorting entries from aspirants received on mail.

