Sad! Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19. They are under home quarantine. Boney Kapoor was also feeling unwell but has tested negative. Anil Kapoor has also tested negative.

Arjun was staying at a hotel in Mumbai. The actor has been doing night shoot but is currently in isolation.

Yesterday, Ranvir Shorey had revealed that his son had tested positive. After Kareena tested negative, the actress had shared in a statement, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

