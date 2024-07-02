Sad! Arjun Kapoor gets teary eyed as sister Anshula gives a touching tribute to their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 60th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor who made his debut with Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade has had a tough time growing up into an adult without the guidance and love of his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, who unfortunately passed away some years ago due to cancer. On her 60th birth anniversary, Arjun and his sister Anshula made sure to pay a heart touching tribute, where Anshula said some emotional things that their mother once told them.

Also Read-Must read! Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor wish their mother late Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary

Sharing a video where Anshula is speaking about their mother the sibling captioned it, “As our Mom always said…Rab Rakha.” Boney Kapoor commented on the post writing, “Love you too much my bachha”, while Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Love you.” Resharing the post Janhvi wrote, “Love you. You have taken everything and made it sunshine, in a way that only you could do.”

Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie Kapoor in 1983 but divorced in 1996. The couple had two kids; Arjun and Anshula, Boney then married Sridevi in 2012 and the two had two kids Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. While Mona passed away in 2012 due to cancer and hypertension. Sridevi on the other hand died in 2018 after drowning in a bathroom tub in a Dubai hotel.

