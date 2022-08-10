Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise

MUMBAI:Watching his or her performance getting good reviews and positive response from the audience is every actor’s dream. Well, many actors get that love and appreciation, but a lot of times it happens that even before their last film hits the big screens, the actor passes.

It has happened many times in Bollywood. So, today let’s look at the list of actors' films released after their demise...

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s last movie that he shot was Angrezi Medium and it was released in 2020. Now, a movie titled The Song of Scorpions starring the actor is slated to release. It is actually a long-delayed film and it will finally release in India on 28th April 2023.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. The actor’s last film was Dil Bechara which was released on OTT after his demise. The movie received a great response.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for a movie titled Sharmaji Namkeen, but couldn’t complete the film. Later, Paresh Rawal was roped in to complete the film, and when the movie was released on OTT, it had both Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik passed away a few days ago. The actor has multiple films lined up like Emergency, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Patna Shukla, and more.

Om Puri

Om Puri passed away in January 2017, and during Eid 2017, his last release Tubelight was released in the theaters. The movie starred Salman Khan in the lead roles.

