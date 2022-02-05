Sad! Gopichand injured while performing an action sequence

MUMBAI: Known for his roles in action films, Gopichand made his debut with Tholi Valapu (2001) in a lead role. After playing an antagonist in films such as Jayam (2002), Nijam (2003) and Varsham (2004), he got his breakthrough with Yagnam in 2004. Gopichand suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film.

According to director Sriwass's statement, Gopichand's leg slipped while shooting a scene. He also requested his fans and friends not to worry about Gopichand as he is doing fine.

The statement read, "While shooting in Mysore, unfortunately our hero @YoursGopichand just fell down due to leg slip. By God's grace nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident."

The project was announced in July 2021. Tipped to be a family entertainer, the film is being produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Mysore.

This is the third time Gopichand and Sriwass have collaborated on a project. The yet-untitled film also stars Khushbhu Sundar in a key role.

Meanwhile, Gopichand also has another mass film titled Pakka Commerical. Raashii Khanna is the female lead in the film. According to reports, the shooting of the movie has entered its final stage and will be wrapped by the end of this month. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the film.

