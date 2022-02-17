Sad: Ila Arun reveals that Bappi Lahri’s daughter Reema is GRIEF STRICKEN

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahri’s last song for a Bollywood film was titled 'Bhankas' which was a part of the soundtrack for the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Baaghi 3'.

He was 69 when he breathed his last on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said. His sudden demise has shocked and saddened the entire nation. Singer Ila Arun visited the singer-composer’s residence to pay her last respects on Wednesday.

Talking about the grieving family, the singer had told ANI, "His son will arrive by tonight. His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken."

She also shared that Bappi Lahiri was very fond of the press. "I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all," she signed off.

