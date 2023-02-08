Sad! Indian celebs who died by suicide this year

MUMBAI: Every year, we get to read the sad news about many Indian celebrities passing away. While some die due to age-related health issues, some shock us with their demise because either they die at a very young age or they commit suicide.

We are in the eighth month of 2023, and till now, many Indian celebs have died by suicide this year...

Nitin Desai

This morning, we woke up with the shocking news that art director and owner of ND Studios, Nitin Desai has passed away. He committed suicide at his studio in Karjat. According to reports, he was in a lot of debt.

Akanksha Dubey



Earlier this year, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi. The actress’ demise shocked one and all, and reportedly, she died by suicide.

Sudheer Varma

In January this year, the 33 year old Telugu actor Sudheer Varma passed away by committing suicide. His family revealed that the actor was struggling to get good roles and he was depressed.

Sampath J Ram



In April this year, Kannada actor Sampath J Ram died by suicide. His death shocked everyone in the Kannada industry. Reportedly, he took this step due to lack of work opportunities.

Ruchismita Guru



Odia actress and singer Ruchismita Guru passed away in March 2023. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her uncle’s house.

