Sad! Karan Johar reveals how his mother suffered physically and mentally while he was being brutally trolled in 2020

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the success of his family drama cum romance. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It is also trending well in the second week.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the success of his family drama cum romance. The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It is also trending well in the second week. 

Also read - Trolled! Karan Johar to remake Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal? Netizens are super upset, “What will it take for KJo to leave all these good films alone?”

Karan Johar has given some interviews. One of them is going viral. The filmmaker has spoken candidly on how the tag of movie mafia affected him. We know that he has been the subject of brutal trolling since 2020. 

It all began after Kangana Ranaut referred to him as movie mafia post the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She said that the late actor was cornered in the industry by bigwigs, and named Karan Johar as someone who tried to sabotage the career of the Chhichhore actor.

Karan Johar has spoken to Sucharita Tyagi on how being termed as a movie mafia had an impact on his mother. He said that his mom Hiroo Johar literally crumbled as she saw the media making a demon out of Karan Johar. 

He confessed that the hate-mongering had a bad effect on her physical and mental health. He said she would watch TV channels and read the vile stuff online. Karan Johar was quoted as saying, "She was watching TV anchors screaming and shouting and saying the most godawful things like me, demonising me for some reason."

Karan Johar said that he felt naked after the extensive and intensive social media trolling. He did not take the name of any one though. But he said he had to be resilient for his own mother and himself. 

He was quoted as saying, "Abhi toh kapde utar di hai sabne. Abhi kya chupana? Kisske ladna? (I have nothing to hide anymore) Everyone anyway has kind of stormed into your life, made assumptions. They don’t know the person I am." 

He said that people instantly made this assumption that he was this malicious bigwigs who controlled the casting of actors in the industry. He said that no one knows how every producer struggles to put together a cast for his or her film.

The actress took to her Insta stories and slammed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as a daily soap type of films. She told him to retire from the movie industry. She has posted, "Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films."

Also read - Must Read! Karan Johar reveals he was stressed before the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I just found myself vulnerable and tears rolled down”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a thundering success overseas. Fans have loved the senior cast of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Other actors who got appreciated besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar Kangana Ranaut Sushant Singh Rajput Chhichhore Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Dharmendra Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Karan Kundrra addresses Tejasswi Prakash as 'aunty', netizens take offense, check out the tweets
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples on social media. And they have strong...
Wow! Alia Bhatt shares her experience of shooting her first action film 'Heart Of Stone' during pregnancy
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next big release is Heart of Stone. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress is marking her...
Sad! Karan Johar reveals how his mother suffered physically and mentally while he was being brutally trolled in 2020
MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating the success of his family drama cum...
Woah! AI reimagines the cast of Game Of Thrones in Bollywood style! Take a look
MUMBAI: Game of Thrones has been one of the most iconic shows in pop culture. Even though the show ended in 2019, it is...
Arjun Bijlani ensures he works out regularly, be it in the gym or on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
MUMBAI:   Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing...
BIGG BOSS OTT 2 GRAND FNALE : Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to join Salman Khan?
MUMBAI: Recent posts from the Bigg Boss Khabri and fan pages have got us the best news! Looks like the Karan-Arjun of...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt shares her experience of shooting her first action film 'Heart Of Stone' during pregnancy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt shares her experience of shooting her first action film 'Heart Of Stone' during pregnancy
Ranveer Singh
Woah! AI reimagines the cast of Game Of Thrones in Bollywood style! Take a look
Jennifer Aniston
Wardrobe malfunction! Jennifer Aniston accidentally flashes the price tag of her outfit
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
PREITY ZINTA
Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down
Amitabh Bachchan
Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why