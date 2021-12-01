Sad! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals how she must have contracted Covid

MUMBAI: Tanishaa Mukerji took to social media to share that she has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is on the road to recovery.

“I am doing good, thankfully. I’m fully vaccinated, that’s why my symptoms are not so severe, and I am not so sick,” she said, adding that her symptoms mostly include congestion and fever for just a day.

Last week, she shared that she has isolated herself after the diagnosis. Trying to piece together her actions that exposed her to the virus, the actress says, “I was out in a public gathering recently, and although I was masked I had to remove it for pictures and interactions. I think I may have been infected that evening.”

Even though the vaccine is helping her fight the virus, getting infected despite the precautions is something which makes her realise the importance of being cautious at every step.

“The Covid virus is out. It is a part of our environment now and I feel we shall overcome this just like we overcame polio or the plague,” she added.

