Sad! These star kids have experienced depression and anxiety

MUMBAI: Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was asked a few questions on an AMA session she was hosting.

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan was asked a few questions on an AMA session she was hosting. One user asked, "How did you beat depression?"

Ira, who had opened up about her ordeal with depression last year, replied in her story, "Get to know yourself. Figure out what you like, what you don't like. Who you like, who you don't like and what you want and then you'll try and start to live your life that way. I think."

Ira is not the only celebrity kid to have battled depression. Have a look at star kids who have opened up about their depression and anxiety.

Ira Khan

Last year, Ira took to Instagram to tell the world about her battle with depression. She has been suffering from the same for about four years. In a video, she posted on World Mental Health Day, she talked about she has been struggling with it for four years. She revealed how she has been going to a doctor and getting medication for clinical depression. Now, she is feeling much better than before.

Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt revealed she first experienced depression when she was 12 but did not realise what it was. According to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter, even though the word was a part of her vocabulary, she did not associate with it herself and felt she was weird and different from everyone. It was only when se was 18 that she visited a psychiatrist and was told she had clinical depression.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan said he he was depressed while shooting fro Badlapur. According to the actor, he was not declared clinically depressed, but was heading their. "I don't want to use the term 'depression' loosely because it's a serious illness. It definitely affected my mental health. I was prescribed and did see a doctor for it as well," the actor had said.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff may be a huge star now, he had a patch of depression when he first entered the film industry. Tiger's superhero flick Flying Jatt failed at the box office, pushing the actor into a month-long depression and emotional eating after watching his film fail at the box office.

Credits: Times Now