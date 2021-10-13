Sad! Tiger Shroff mourns death of fitness trainer Kaizad Kapadia

MUMBAI: Fitness trainer Kaizad Kapadia is no more. On Wednesday, Kaizad said goodbye to this world. The reason for the death of Kaizad has not yet been told by his family and friends. Actor Tiger Shroff has given information about the demise of Kaizad on social media.

The Bollywood actor has expressed grief by sharing Kaizad’s picture on social media. Alongside, he wrote, “Rest in power Kaizad sir. Also shared the hand joining and heart emoji.”

Viral Bhayani has also shared information about Kaizad’s demise on social media. He wrote, “The legend of the fitness industry, who changed the lives of many people, has left us. He has seen Tiger Shroff training. The entire fitness industry is shocked. No one knows the reason for his death but his friends have left for Pune where he will be cremated.” Many celebrities have expressed grief by commenting on Viral’s post. Siddhant Kapoor wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.” Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff shared a handshake emoji.

For the uninitiated, Kaizad had a fitness academy in Mumbai, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences. In an interview given to Mid Day, he had told how many challenges he had to face due to being a celebrity trainer. He had said that “first of all I do not consider myself a celebrity trainer. I don’t think it’s a goal. I have put a coat in the classroom in my academy to tell you not to aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in her own right.”

May his soul rest in peace!

