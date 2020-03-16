Sad! Veteran film producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala passes away owing to different health ailments

MUMBAI :Veteran film producer Abdul Gaffar Nadidadwala passed away earlier this morning at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Reportedly Abdulwas suffering with multiple health problems including diabetes and asthma.

Fondly known as Gaffarbhai, the filmmaker has been a part of the industry since 1984. His first film as a producer was the Dharmendra and Rekha-starrer family drama Jhutha Sach, following which he was associated with the action drama Lahoo Ke Do Rang, and the Priyadarshan-directed comedy Hera Pheri, which went on to attain cult status in India and is considered to be one of the finest comedies of Indian cinema.

He also produced several films like Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Shankar Shambhu, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Watan Ke Rakhwale, Sone Pe Suhaaga and others. He was also known to be extremely passionate about his film and gave his heart and soul to every project he was associated with. Gaffarbhai was also a partner in Empire Audio Centre with Yusuf Lakdawala in the days when it was started.

Credit: ETimes