Sad! Wamiqa Gabbi promised herself not to eat, recalls about being called fat

Wamiqa Gabbi who recently impressed fans with her performance in Charlie and stole the spotlight in Jubliee, talks about how she is expected to look a certain way and always made to feel that she needs to lose weight.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 02:45
MUMBAI:  Wamiqa Gabbi who recently impressed fans with her performance in Charlie and stole the spotlight in Jubliee, talks about how she is expected to look a certain way and always made to feel that she needs to lose weight.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Wamiqa Gabbi revealed that she is asked to lose weight and said, “Aapko lagta hai main moti hoon? Mujhe roz aise feel karwaya jata hai ki aur patle hona hai. Toh aapko khud lagne lag jata hai ki mujh mein problem kya hai? Aise-aise keede jo dimag mein daale jate hain woh pareshan karte hain. We tell in our films - shaql par nahi dil pe jao. We (the film industry) tell something else to the public in our films, and we follow something else in our real life.” 

She further added that she has learned not to be hard on herself and said, “What’s it about body weight and figure? The way you are and the way you talk to people, that’s more important. But jaise-jaise kaam badh raha hai, aur perfect ho jao, ek bhi kami nahi honi chahiye.” 

How does she deal with it? “There are days when it doesn’t matter, and then there are days when I promise myself – okay, I will not eat, I will work out. But there are many other bigger issues in life.”

She revealed that she used to feel bad for missing her workout even for one day and would have a hard time getting the motivation to resume and said, “Now I feel main 15 din baad bhi workout kar rahi hoon toh woh bhi count hota hai. Maine khud ko maaf karna shuru kar diya hai. I can’t silence people, but I can control how their words affect me.” 

Wamiqa essayed the role of Niloufer Qureshi, an aspiring actor from the 1940s-50s who is ambitious and confident. The actress revealed her character gave her confidence and said, “Niloufer made me feel really confident. Usko nahi fark padta tha ki woh moti hai. She knew that people loved her for who she was. She taught me that if you are proud of yourself, what people say doesn’t matter.”

Wamiqa Gabbi will be next seen in. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya which also stars Tabu and Ali Fazal. The thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere and is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 5.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

