Safalta 0km: Inevitably makes one dance to its tune

MUMBAI: Director Akshay Yagnik debuts in Gujarati Industry with his film Safalta 0km. The film is the premier Dance-based Gujarati Film, it is based on the life journey of a dancer; starring Dharmesh Yelande, renowned dancer and actor. He has worked in films like ABCD, Banjo, ABCD2, and even the upcoming film Street Dancer3D.

Gujarati Films industry has been a young affair with some experimental minds. With the shift to Urban Gujarati Films, there has been a strong market with innovative content amongst the viewers. With much-applauded films, being conceived, it has introduced diverse directions for the industry.

The trailer, poster and music was launched in Ahmedabad on 10th February, 2020 at Dhirubhai Ambani University, Gandhinagar

The trailer for the Film “Safalta 0Km” does leave a mark on the minds. Dharmesh’s debut in the industry shall soon win hearts. As we know he hails from Baroda, with such strong roots with Gujarat, it is sure to experience a flawless performance from him. It is even Akshay’s directorial debut. There is more of Akshay yet to be revealed. With such an exceptional perception of dance-drama, it is expected that Akshay shall keep blessing his audience with innovative ideas.

The film looks quite promising for the industry, with its release it shall enter the avant-garde of the Gujarati Cinema. The film consists of some gems of Gujarat like Dharmesh Vyas, Kurush Deboo, Nikil Modi.

About their debuting Film: “SAFALTA 0KM”, Akshay and Dharmesh had some intriguing insights about their journey. Dharmesh shared his memoir of first meeting Akshay as he says, “It has always been my dream to work in a Gujarati Film when Akshay approached me; I reckon how I barely gave him 15 minutes to pitch the gist of the film and ended up listening to the whole narration”.

Akshay provided an interesting insight into the film as he said, “The film is partially inspired by my life’s journey, which began from Bharuch, Gujarat. It was my dream to debut with a film dedicated to my motherland. This film is my absolute honor and contribution to my people.

Pinal Patel, the producer of the film shares his experience,"I ve been a pratron of Indian Cinema. After observing the Gujarati Films content, I wanted to be a part of it through any medium. Hence I choose to produce the Gujarati Films. It is my pleasure to be a part of this Urban revolution. Safalta 0km is my debut as a producer. I am certain that my fellow gujaratis shall appreciate the film post release".

The film looks like an enticing journey.