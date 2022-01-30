Sahher Bambba: Emraan Hashmi is the hit machine when it comes to songs

MUMBAI: Actress Sahher Bambba, who was recently seen in the period drama web-show 'The Empire', is all set to share screen space with actor Emraan Hashmi in an upcoming music video, has called the Bollywood actor a hit machine when it comes to songs.

The song is by Punjabi pop-star B. Praak, lately known for composing the chartbusters 'Ranjha' and 'Man Bhareya' from Dharma productions' extremely successful fim 'Shershah'.

Given Emraan Hashmi's unfettered track record with songs, Sahher Bambba is extremely confident and excited for their upcoming collaboration.

She adds: "Emraan Hashmi is the hit machine when it comes to songs. I don't think there's any actor in our industry who has a better record than Emraan sir in this respect. His latest chartbuster 'Lutt Gaye' is still on the top of every playlist and it also happens to be one of my recent favourites too! Same goes for B. Praak."

"Shershah's music had an instant connect with the audience and the credit goes to the maker. For this song, I have full faith in the kind of music and product that we are planning to bring to the table, and I am sure that it will strike the right chords with the audience."

Sahher Bambba debuted in 2019's romantic drama 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and later went on to star in two major OTT webshows.

( SOURCE : IANS)