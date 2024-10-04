Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa

In the video, Sai was seen donning a white striped co-ord set. The actress' swanky white Mercedes-Benz is currently priced at Rs. 1.15 crore. Regarding her professional career, Sai was most recently seen in the Netflix movie Bhakshak.
MUMBAI: Actress Sai Tamhankar has been grabbing attention and winning hearts with her movies in different languages. For her, reconnecting with her hometown Sangli after three long years is not just a journey back in time but a heartfelt celebration of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. The actress took a break from her busy schedule to soak in the essence of home and reunite with loved ones. However, Sai Tamhankar treated herself to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz car on Gudi Padwa. Sharing the news with her fans and followers on social media, the actress used her handle.

Also read:Interesting! Actress Sai Tamhankar candidly opens up on her personal criteria for the perfect husband; Says ‘partner’s personality that something remains’

The Hunterrr actress penned, "Do not let anyone ever tell you what you can or cannot do. Dream it, Achieve it, Live it ! As we embark on a new year; let’s set newer goals and achieve them together!! पाडव्याच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा.  #saitamhankar #mercedesebenz #benzgal."

Regarding her professional career, Sai was most recently seen in the Netflix movie Bhakshak, which starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role along with Aditya Srivastava and Sanjay Mishra. In it, she portrayed SSP Jasmeet Kaur.

She also starred alongside Siddharth Bodke, Siddharth Chandekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akanksha Gade, Shubhangi Gokhale, Sanika Kashikar, and Sameer Khandekar in the Marathi film Sridevi Prasanna.

Tamhankar will next be seen in the upcoming film Ground Zero alongside Emraan Hashmi and ‘Agni’ with Pratik Gandhi. Next, she co-stars with Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao in Netflix's Dabba Cartel. Sai’s career continues to soar. Yet, amidst the glitz of showbiz, she finds solace in the simplicity of homecoming and the joy of celebrating traditions with loved ones.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

