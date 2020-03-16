News

Saiee Manjrekar looks super cute in this childhood picture!

16 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Saiee Manjrekar made her debut in Dabanng 3 last year with Salman Khan. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and the audience, but the actress was praised for her role.

Saiee had very less to offer and was seen only in the first half of the film but still managed to hold viewers' attention with her strong screen presence. She played Salman's love interest in the film.

On Woman's Day, the actress posted a very cute picture from her childhood diaries. She is seen with her mother in it. Have a look.

In this beautiful picture, Saiee is being held by Medha Manjrekar. With this nostalgic picture, she wished her mom a very happy Woman’s Day and mentioned that her mom is a brave lady who inspires her in every way.

Well, the mother-daughter duo look amazing together, and wish to see them on the big screen soon.

For now, the actressis enjoying the success of her debut Dabanng 3.

