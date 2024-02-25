Saif Ali Khan: Nostalgia! Reminisces about jungle drinks with Ajay Devgn

Saif Ali Khan reflects on his bonding experience with Ajay Devgn during the filming of 'Kachche Dhaage.'
MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently shared nostalgic memories from the shooting of 'Kachche Dhaage’ as the film completes 25 years since its release. Saif recalled his initial hesitation in bonding with co-star Ajay Devgn, which eventually turned into a strong camaraderie.

During an interview, Saif praised Ajay for being friendly and humorous, stating, "Ajay was amazing! Very funny and friendly." He recounted the long hours spent together on set, often handcuffed for their roles, and driving around Rajasthan. Saif fondly remembered their post-wrap drinks in the jungle, noting that such experiences are unlikely to happen in today's times.

Saif also shared an amusing anecdote about their initial silence on the first day of shooting. He mentioned that Ajay broke the ice by expressing confidence that they would get along well, a prediction that turned out to be true.

Despite the memorable experiences, Saif admitted that he isn't entirely satisfied with his performance in the film. He mentioned being critical of his nasal voice and lack of grounding as an actor at that time.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has an upcoming role in 'Devara' alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, where he will portray the antagonist. He is also working on an action film with Siddharth Anand, where his character engages in a high-stakes rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of 'Shaitaan,' a supernatural thriller co-starring Jyothika and R Madhavan, set to hit theaters on March 8. Additionally, he is currently filming 'Singham Again,' a sequel to the popular 'Singham' series directed by Rohit Shetty.

