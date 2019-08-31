Saif Ali Khan responds to paparazzi backing off from his house to click Taimur Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Being celebrities, it is normal for them to enjoy attention and pose in front of the camera. However, they too are human beings and sometimes do feel tired to pose especially when they are tired after shooting at a stretch or perhaps, jet lagged. During such a time, they prefer to be away from media glare, which is a normal thing.

But nowadays, leave alone B-town celebs, paparazzi are obsessed to another level with star kids. Be it Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn or Yash, Roohi and Taimur Ali Khan, paparazzi loves to click them. And the biggest obsession of the entire nation is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Be it his airport picture, playschool pictures or vacay photos, the nation loves it all. A few days back, Taimur Ali Khan, after a long vacay in London, returned to the bay with mommy and daddy and one fine evening, when Saif decided to step out of his house with Taimur enjoying his usual piggyback ride, the actor was in for a shock when he saw an army of cameramen stationed outside his house and constantly clicking them. What next, Saif lost his cool and schooled the paparazzi and asked them to back off.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saif opened up on the paps as he thanked the paparazzi for having backed off from his house. “They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all!,” said Saif.