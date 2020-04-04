Saif Ali Khan wants Kareena Kapoor Khan to teach him this!

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is spending his quarantine time with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo has been posting day-to-day updates about the Pataudi family.

During a recent interview when Saif was asked about the lockdown he told Mumbai Mirror, 'It’s like a long voyage on a 19th-century ship. You can see the land from afar, but you are separated from it by an expanse of water.'

The actor also added that since the 21st century has many technologies, it helps us to stay connected. 'But it’s important to know how to spend time at sea and adapt to the changes in lifestyle that comes from being shut in because even sailors suffer from cabin fever,' he added.

Speaking about how his day starts, he told the tabloid, 'I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout.'

He further adds, 'I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I’m the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it’s all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the time, my son is having a blast.'

Credits: SpotboyE