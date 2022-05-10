'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'

The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday night.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 19:37
movie_image: 
Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan

MUMBAI : The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday night.

However, it has left netizens upset and disappointed, with many calling out the makers for its VFX and also some of them comparing it to "Pogo".

But one keyword that is trending more on social media is 'Raavan'. IANS takes a look at the reason.

"Adipurush", starring Prabhas, Kriti Shanon and Saif Ali Khan, is a retelling of the Ramayana. Prabhas' character is termed as Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan plays Raavan while Janaki is played by Kriti Sanon.

Other than poor VFX, Saif Ali Khan's look as Raavan with beard made social media users question if he is playing Raavan or "Babar" or "Alauddin Khilji" in the film.

Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, "He (Saif) is looking more like Babar or Aurangzeb or Taimur but certainly not Raavan."

Another netizen commented, "How is this look of Raavan? Raavan was a Hindu Brahmin from Northern Region."

Another wrote: "#SaifAliKhan looks like an IsIamic invader than Raavan in #Adipurush?"

"I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib?? They have made him look like Alauddin Khilji," added one user.

The makers of "Adipurush", which has been directed by Om Raut, have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting.

SOURCE- IANS

Adipurush Ayodhya POGO Saif Ali Khan Prabhas avid Habib TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 19:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'
MUMBAI : The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday...
Whoopi slams critic who said she wore fat suit in 'Till': That was me
MUMBAI : Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has slammed claims that she wore a fat suit for the upcoming Emmett Till biopic...
Farida on playing a relatable character: Kinnu ma is a person you may have known in real life
Mumbai:   Veteran actress Farida Devi popularly known as Baby Farida is seen in the TV show 'Appnapan... Badalte...
Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller' to compete at Busan Film Fest
Mumbai:  The trailer of the upcoming film 'The Storyteller', which stars powerhouse actors Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain,...
Anupamaa - Interesting! Vanraj Helps Anuj for Punishing Paritosh
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s popular serial Anupamaa, is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. It has been running...
Hrithik lets it all go with this ritual after every film
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who is currently enjoying the response to his recently released two-hero film, '...
RECENT STORIES
Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'