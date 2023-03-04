Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at prayer meet for Pradeep Sarkar

A string of personalities including names such as Saif Ali Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Shoojit Sarkar and many more were seen at late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meeting here on Sunday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Saif, Shoojit Sirkar

MUMBAI: A string of personalities including names such as Saif Ali Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Shoojit Sarkar and many more were seen at late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meeting here on Sunday.

Others seen at the prayer meet included lyricist Swanand Kirkire, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, Barkha Singh and Drashti Dhami.

Saif worked with the late filmmaker in the critically acclaimed 'Parineeta'. He was seen attending the prayer meet in a white kurta and pyjama. Drashti worked with the late filmmaker in his web series, Duranga.

Director Goldie Behl and actress Barkha Singh also arrived to express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet.

National Award winner and veteran film-maker Pradeep Sarkar, noted for making sensitive and powerful films like 'Parineeta' and 'Mardaani', passed away on March 24 after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

Starting his entertainment career with commercials and music videos, Sarkar debuted as a director with 'Parineeta' (2005) starring Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan.

Over the years, he made other films like 'Laaga Chunari Me Daag' (2007), 'Lafangey Pandey' (2010), 'Mardaani' (2014), 'Helicopter Eela' (2016), and co-edited the superhit Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' (2003).

Since 2019, Sarkar also directed web series like 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala', 'Arranged Marriage', 'Forbidden Love', 'Duranga'.

SOURCE: IANS

Saif Ali Khan Prasoon Joshi Shoojit Sarkar Swanand Kirkire CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi Barkha Singh Drashti Dhami Parineeta Laaga Chunari Me Daag Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Upcoming Twist! Veer falls for Esha, Armaan to create issues
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Sai and Satya To Pledge Marriage Vows, Sai and Virat's Equation To Be Hampered?
MUMBAI :StarPlus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained loyal audience because of it's intriguing and engaging...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Twist! Akshara takes an unexpected step to save Abhir
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Varun responds to criticism for lifting Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has reacted after he was criticised for picking supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and giving a peck...
Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’
MUMBAI :Many years ago, there were rumours that Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were in a relationship. The actress had also...
Recent Stories
Gigi Hadid
Varun responds to criticism for lifting Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

Latest Video

Related Stories
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’
Janhvi Kapoor
What! Did Janhvi Kapoor made her relation official with Shikhar Pahariya, here is what the actress shared
Salman Khan
WOW! These exes came under one roof for NMACC launch event
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set
Karisma Kapoor
Fusing culture & fashion: Karisma Kapoor poses with Tom Holland, Zendaya
Priyanka Chopra
What! Amid past friction between Priyanka Chopra and Gauri Khan, latter seen enjoying the actresses latest dance performance