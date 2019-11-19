Saina actress Parineeti Chopra on mission to get fit; check post

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most stylish and hardworking actresses. After impressing audience with films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Shuddh Desi Romance, she is gearing up for the much-awaited sports film, Saina.

Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Saina is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti will play the role of Saina.

However, working for a sports film requires a lot of hard work. Along with working on the body language, the actors are required to take training in the particular sport. Sometimes, the actors even end up injuring themselves. The similar thing happened with Parineeti also. Earlier, the actress had written on her Instagram page, “Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens. Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. #SainaNehwalBiopic”

Now, going by her latest post, Parineeti is on the path of recovery. Under the patronage of a physiotherapist, she is exercising to get fit again. She shared a workout video and wrote, “Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me.”

Take a look below:

Earlier, Saina had shared the first look of Parineeti from the film and wished her all the best. She had captioned her post as, “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic.” Check out her post here:We wish Parineeti a speedy recovery!