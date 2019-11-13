Saina Nehwal is a DIVA; check out her GORGEOUS photo with Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Fans of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are eagerly waiting for her biopic, Saina. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role.



Meanwhile, the shuttler collaborated with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif to promote the latter’s newly-launched make-up brand – KayByKatrina. An elated Saina took to her social media handles and shared a picture from the shoot. In the same, she can be seen posing with Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara. Clad in black, the trio looked stunning in the pictures. Saina is certainly a diva!



Speaking about the biopic, the film is slated to release in 2020. Earlier, Saina had shared the first look of Parineeti from the film and wished her all the best. She had captioned her post as, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic"