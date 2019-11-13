News

Saina Nehwal is a DIVA; check out her GORGEOUS photo with Katrina Kaif

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Fans of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal are eagerly waiting for her biopic, Saina. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. 

Meanwhile, the shuttler collaborated with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif to promote the latter’s newly-launched make-up brand – KayByKatrina. An elated Saina took to her social media handles and shared a picture from the shoot. In the same, she can be seen posing with Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara. Clad in black, the trio looked stunning in the pictures. Saina is certainly a diva!   

Check out Saina’s post right here: 

View this post on Instagram
#kaybeauty #kaybykatrina

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Oct23, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

Speaking about the biopic, thefilm is slated to release in 2020. Earlier, Saina had shared the first look of Parineetifrom the film and wished her all the best. She had captioned her post as, “Lookingforward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic” 
View this post on Instagram
Looking forward tothis journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic  #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar#DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Oct6, 2019 at 10:31pm PDT

Tags > Saina Nehwal, Katrina Kaif, Amole Gupte, Bhushan Kumar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti Chopra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Nov 2019 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ishani- Sid, moments from the sets of Sanjivani
Ishani- Sid, moments from the sets of Sanjivani | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Nov 2019 08:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth-Vishal bond, Hindustani Bhau’s game plan, and more
Siddharth-Vishal bond, Hindustani Bhau’s game... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Juhi
Juhi
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia

past seven days