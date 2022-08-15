Saiyami Kher is a fan of Abhishek Bachchan's preparedness

Actress Saiyami Kher, who has two projects lined up for release -- 'Breathe Into the Shadow,' Season 3 and 'Ghoomer,' both opposite Abhishek Bachchan, heaped praise on her co-actor.

MUMBAI: Actress Saiyami Kher, who has two projects lined up for release -- 'Breathe Into the Shadow,' Season 3 and 'Ghoomer,' both opposite Abhishek Bachchan, heaped praise on her co-actor.

She maintains that there's never a day when Abhishek comes to the set without being prepared.

Well, the 'Yuva' actor seems to have inherited the punctuality and preparedness from his father Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for extensively rehearsing his part in order to draw out a flawless performance.

Talking about Abhishek, Saiyami said: "I have worked with him before on Breathe, he is one of the warmest and nicest people to work with and the most secure actor I have met. He is a very intelligent actor and gets it so quickly. Also always so well prepared."

"He comes with a huge legacy, but you never feel it when you interact with him. He is one of the most polite, humble and sensitive actors I have seen. Working with him has truly been a privilege."

'Ghoomer' is helmed by R Balki, who is known for his critically acclaimed movies like 'Paa' and 'Cheeni Kum'. It tells the story of a coach and his prodigy. A few weeks ago, Saiyami shared the first look of the movie on her Instagram handle. Abhishek will be seen playing Saiyami's coach in the film.

Apart from that, both the actors will also be seen in the next season of OTT show 'Breathe Into the Shadows'. The series is a crime drama thriller created and directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video. Junior B plays the character of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, while Saiyami portrays the character of Shirley.

Source: INS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 08:15

