Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay Kumar has a new look and a new release date, find out

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar was announced back in July 2019 and was slated to release Christmas 2020. The movie will now release on the 22nd of January 2021.

In the new poster, Akshay can be seen in a close up look, sporting a beard and a lungi with multiple gold chains and a red headband on the forehead. Akshay Kumar released the new look from the movie with the new release date.

The actor made the announcement with the caption,"Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala

@farhad_samji @kritisanon"

Back in 2019, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment completed 65 years in the industry and also had a hatrick of super hits at the box office with Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4.

'Bachchan Pandey' will be directed by Farhad Samji and it will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchan Pandey will mark another collaboration between Akshay kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala after last year's Housefull 4 which went on to make over 200 crores at the box office.