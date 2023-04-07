Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer to be titled 'Chandu Champion' to release in June on Eid 2024

MUMBAI: After 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Sajid and Kartik will once again come back on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' date of Eid-al-Adha 2024 with a film inspired by the true incident and directed by Kabir Khan

Bringing a large canvas film for the audience, The three powerhouses of the industry, ace Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, prolific director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan, to bring a massive entertainer on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and are planning to rejoice the festival in June 2024 with yet another titled 'Chandu Champion' a film based on the extraordinary real-life story of not giving up. The trio has kept the excitement of the audience on the edge with the announcement earlier. The massive-scale canvas film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024 and will set to take Kartik on a new league.

All set to treat the audience with a larger canvas film of the next year, the producer-actor, and director trio, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan will be coming together to bring a massive entertainer on large-scale production based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu. As this mega project will bring Sajid and Kabir to come together once again, The film will also mark Kartik and Kabir's first association. As the audience was already excited about the film from the time of its announcement, the title announcement is indeed yet another treat to relish for the fans.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan have recently treated the audience with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which is currently embarking on its successful journey and is constantly rising at the box office. The film is garnering immense love from all age groups and has strong word of mouth for its music, pure love story, and Kartik Aaryan's out-and-out lover-boy charm.

Moreover, it's indeed a big announcement coming in as the three giants of the industry will be coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sportsperson. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead.