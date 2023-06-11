Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ropes in this Malayalam Superstar to present the film in Kerela!

MUMBAI : Coming from the house of Hombale films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

is indeed the biggest release that the nation is going witness this year. While the film is well decked up with an amazing ensemble cast, it will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran as an antagonist but interestingly will also be part of distribution with his production company, Prithviraj Productions.

Hombale Films has joined hands with Prithviraj Productions to distribute the film in Kerala. With this, apart from playing and integral part in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be distributing the film with his production company, Prithviraj Productions. Bringing this exhilarating update about the film, the makers have shared the poster of the film and jotted down the caption -

"We are delighted to partner with @PrithvirajProd to present #SalaarCeaseFire in the vibrant state of !

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.:

Apart from this, the Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will also see the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Hombale Films produced Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the actioner boasts of the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.

