Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ropes in this Malayalam Superstar to present the film in Kerela!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:16
movie_image: 
Salaar: Part 1

MUMBAI : Coming from the house of Hombale films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
is indeed the biggest release that the nation is going witness this year. While the film is well decked up with an amazing ensemble cast, it will also have Prithviraj Sukumaran as an antagonist but interestingly will also be part of distribution with his production company, Prithviraj Productions. 

Hombale Films has joined hands with Prithviraj Productions to distribute the film in Kerala. With this, apart from playing and integral part in the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be distributing the film with his production company, Prithviraj Productions. Bringing this exhilarating update about the film, the makers have shared the poster of the film and jotted down the caption -

"We are delighted to partner with @PrithvirajProd to present #SalaarCeaseFire in the vibrant state of ! 
Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.:

Apart from this, the Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will also see the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. 

Hombale Films produced Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the actioner boasts of the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.
 

Salaar: Part 1 Prithviraj Sukumaran Prashanth Neel Prabhas Shruti Haasan Jagapathi Babu Hindi Tamil Telugu Kannada  MalayalamTellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 17:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Since Raha Kapoor turns 1 today, let's go back to times when parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly spoke about their daughter
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often raved about parenthood in interviews. Alia has also spoken about their...
Imlie spoiler alert: Bulbul to land in huge trouble; Imlie turns her knight in shining armour!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.The show kick started with Sumbul Touqeer...
Box office! 12th Fail surprises with the numbers, whereas UT 69 is rejected; have a look at the collections
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we see some great movies releasing every Friday. Fans never miss a...
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
MUMBAI: Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was unconventional and off-beat. The show will now go off-air on November 14 after...
Incredible! Rohit Shetty unveils the cast of the most awaited film 'Singham Again' featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and many other stars; Here’s the details!
MUMBAI: Some of the most captivating movies have been coming out of the Hindi film industry recently. Bollywood...
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The programme stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the...
Recent Stories
RANBIR KAPOOR
Wow! Since Raha Kapoor turns 1 today, let's go back to times when parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lovingly spoke about their daughter
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salaar Vs Dunki
Surprising! Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas' film 'Salaar' possibly postponed to avoid a clash with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film ’Dunki'?
Ranbir Kapoor
Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!
Salaar
Exciting! “SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22” trends all over as 50 days are left for the release of Salaar
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Pledges to Continue Promoting Diversity
Nithya
Must read! Nithya Menen opens up about her future marriage plans and family pressure on getting married; Says 'If I'm With Someone, My Parents...'
Disha Patani
Hottie! Disha Patani is here to slay with her hotness in this new photo shoot, check it out