Salman, Aamir, KJo mourn Rishi Kapoor's death on social media

MUMBAI: Stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar among many others are shocked by the sudden demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. They took to social media to pour their hearts out for the late actor.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan broke the news on Twitter, writing: "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

Aamir Khan: "We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love. a."

Salman Khan: "Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends..."

Karan Johar: "He was my childhood....."

Varun Dhawan: "I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn't mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle."

Rajkummar Rao: "Rest in Peace my dear #RishiSir You will be missed sir. May God give strength to the family to get through this difficult time."

Asha Bhonsle: "Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. Sorry I can't be with you in your hour of grief, although Chintu was always always by my side through thick & thin. This picture of our last meeting is how I shall remember him. He remains eternal & special ???"

Suniel Shetty: "Shocked to hear of this great loss. Will always crave your beautiful, positive vibe. RIP #Chintuji. You went too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family

#Strength"

Shruti Haasan: "Today we mourn the loss of this giant in cinema RIP sir my deepest condolences to the family."

Allu Arjun: "Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor"

Vidya Balan: "Everytime i watch you on screen,i want to hug you ... so here's sending you the biggest hug #Rishiji ... You are one of a kind our dafliwale and will always be special .. I pray for Neetuji,Riddhima and Ranbir."

Sonakshi Sinha: "Rest in peace Rishi uncle, thank you for the memories...you will be missed"

Kartik Aaryan: "On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I'm blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir's charm was magnetic."

Randeep Hooda: "One can be an actor par excellence and be burdened, but, the zest for life is a secret known to precious few & fewer can carry it till the end. Always encouraged me on my approach & it meant a lot coz it came from a man who didn't mince words. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor"

Kay Kay Menon: "These two days have been completely Heart-Crushing! It's just too much!! Rest in peace Sir! #RishiKapoor Om Shanti!"

Ritesh Sidhwani: "Rishi Uncle had an incredible positive influence & zest for life. His smile, his charm, his jovial personality will never be forgotten. He was more than just a great actor. He was a beautiful soul. I will carry fond memories of the times I spent with him. May he rest in peace!"

Bipasha Basu: "Heartbreaking ... Loss of a legend like Rishi Kapoor Strength to all in the family".

Chunky Panday: "My most favourite Actor/person , my inspiration. Will miss you the most Chintuji"