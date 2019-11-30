News

Salman calls 'Munna Badnaam' most 'bada**' song

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 01:56 PM

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his movie "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the teaser of a new song "Munna Badnaam Hua" from the movie, calling it one of the most "bada**" tracks.

"Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most bada** song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'," Salman captioned the teaser video.

In the teaser clip, Salman is seen shaking a leg with Warina Hussain.

"Munn Badnaam Hua" is a new spin to hit song "Munni Badnam Hui" from 2010's "Dabangg", which featured Malaika Arora in the video.

The teaser of "Munna Badnaam Hua" has garnered a lot of positive reactions from the fans.

One user commented: "Solid bhaijaan."

Another commented : "Can't wait for the whole song."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.

Source: IANS

Tags > Salman, Munna Badnaam, 'bada**' song, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 09:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hindustani Bhau to caught stealing in the Bigg Boss 13 house
Hindustani Bhau to caught stealing in the Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days