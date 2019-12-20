News

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty to work together?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 08:28 PM

MUMBAI: After making Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh a part of his cop universe, it seems Rohit Shetty is all set to rope in Salman Khan too.According to reports in an entertainment website, Rohit is in talks with Salman Khan to merge his iconic character of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise with his cop universe.As per sources Rohit and Salman had discussed two scripts. One of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. Rohit has time and again revealed that just like Marvel's superheroes, he's planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood. He already has three franchises - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. And now, in the actioner that he's planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again.Well it will be interesting to see Rohit and Salman collaborating for a movie together. 

Tags > Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days