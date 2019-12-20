Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty to work together?

MUMBAI: After making Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh a part of his cop universe, it seems Rohit Shetty is all set to rope in Salman Khan too.According to reports in an entertainment website, Rohit is in talks with Salman Khan to merge his iconic character of Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise with his cop universe.As per sources Rohit and Salman had discussed two scripts. One of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. Rohit has time and again revealed that just like Marvel's superheroes, he's planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood. He already has three franchises - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. And now, in the actioner that he's planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again.Well it will be interesting to see Rohit and Salman collaborating for a movie together.