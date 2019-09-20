Salman Khan chooses ‘metro station’ as launch pad for ‘Bigg Boss Season 13’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 13 is one of the most awaited shows of Colors. The show which is full of love, hate, drama and controversies will be a little twisted this time, as informed by host Salman in the very first promo.



Also in that promo, the actor has turned station master and announced that this time, the season will be celeb centric. Also within four weeks, few celebrities will reach to the finale still they will keep fighting to be in the row. And to announce this with media in an expressway, the channel has decided to get Salman Khan himself on the Mumbai's expressway (Mumbai Metro).



You read it right! Owing to the concept, Salman will interact about the upcoming season with media on Metro station on September 23 (Monday). Well, it will be for the first time that the launch will take place at a Metro station. Well, this after Akshay Kumar recently took a trip in Mumbai metro to reach his destination quickly. The topic of Mumbai metro is quite a heated one currently considering Government’s decision to chop off trees in Aarey to make space for the new metro.



Anyway, all the Salman Khan's fans, you may get lucky and spot the star on September 23, in case if you are passing by Metro route. Last year, the season took place in Goa and the actor made an entry in style on a boat keeping up with the theme of the season.

Coming back to the celebs participating this year, the channel has released two promos of contestants hinting at their identity. The promos have Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla in it, who are confirmed to be a part of the show.