Salman Khan to launch the trailer of Street Dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s fans will have to wait a little longer. The trailer of Remo D'Souza's dance flick Street Dancer 3D, with the two actors which was to release on December 12 will now release six days later.



The film is made is 3D and there is some VFX that needs to be touched up. The trailer was suppose to get launched on the 12th December but not it has been postponed to the 18th of December and one of the main reasons to do so is that the makers are keen to release it with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 at the theatres on December 20, to garner the maximum eyeballs.



Now as per sources, it seems that the makers, the producers Bhushan Kumar and Remo D Souza are keen to also rope in the super star to launch the trailer at a glittering event in Mumbai on December 18.



The makers of Street Dancers 3D, Remo and Liselle D'Souza and Bhushan Kumar are keen to attach the trailer with Dabangg 3 as its expected to have a superb opening. Salman, Varun, Bhushan and Remo share a great relationship and all are keen for it to get a theatrical release.



There will be a big trailer launch event (with the star cast and the international dancers) first on December 18 along with launch on social media and then the trailer well be attached to the Dabangg 3 theatricals.



The makers are in the discussion mode to bring the superstar on board, as it all depends on his schedule and he will be in the midst of promotions of Dabangg.