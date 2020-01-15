Salman Khan’s Kick sequel lined up for X'mas 2021

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has delivered 2 hits in a row this year: Bharat and Dabbang 3. It’s an exciting time for Salman fans, as they’ll soon be seeing him on the big screen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which lined up for an Eid release this year.

The actor recently also announced his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is set to release on Eid 2021. Apart from this, Salman will star in the sequel of his hit film Kick, which, like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As per sources, Sajid spoke about his upcoming projects with Salman. He said that Salman and he are collaborating after six years and it feels like their Judwaa days are back.

'I had started writing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali even before the Kick sequel. It’s a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love Salman in this avatar we have planned,' he shared.

The producer also confirmed the release date of Kick 2. He said Salman and Sajid are both eager to take the Kick franchise forward and have zeroed in on a script that justifies the character of Devil.

The first draft is locked, and the final screenplay will be ready by the year-end. Kick 2 will release in December 2021.