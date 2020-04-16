Salman Khan slams lockdown violators; watch

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has left everyone worried. To deal with the crisis, government has announced lockdown for a certain period. This decision has been taken because maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour.

Bollywood celebrities have been playing a big role in keeping their fans aware and educated about the current situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. They have a major influence on people, especially Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others. The nationwide lockdown has further been extended till 3 May, and even so, many people have still not been abiding by the rules. Now, Salman Khan, in his latest video, has slammed Coronavirus lockdown violators, and urged them to follow protocol, by staying at home.

Salman Khan starts the video by saying that this isn’t an opening to a Bigg Boss episode, but rather ‘Zindagi ka Bigg Boss shuru hua hai’. He further explained that ever since the lockdown, he has been in his farmhouse with his entire khandaan, his mother, sisters, their kids, and a few work-related people who have now turned friends in this situation. In the video, he explains the importance of wearing masks and taking precautions while stepping out only in emergencies or to buy groceries alone.

Salman Khan further states that to not understand a Coronavirus positive patient’s pain is anti-human. He also mentioned that whatever needs to be done, even prayers can be done at home. He can be seen saying that if people had followed protocol by staying indoors, the lockdown would have ended by now.

Salman Khan adds that the Government has assured that groceries and essentials will be made available, and nobody is stopping people from buying groceries. Frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and people who work at banks are working to keep us all safe, and we should do our bit by staying indoors. He concluded the video by saying, “dua karo wo naubat na aaye jaha pe aapko samjhaane ke liye military bulayi jaaye.”

Take a look.

