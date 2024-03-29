Salman Khan teases fans by dropping a significant update on Dabangg 4; Says ‘Bahut jaldi, jaise hi…’

Salman heaped praise on Raveena, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1991 film 'Patthar ke Phool' starring the actor. 'Patna Shuklla' stars Raveena as Tanvi Shukla. Salman sent his best wishes to her and her daughter Rasha, who is preparing to star in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled thriller alongside Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 16:58
MUMBAI: The popular 'Dabangg' franchise will soon release a fourth installment, according to Bollywood star Salman Khan, who also stated that the movie will be made as soon as he and his brother Arbaaz Khan collaborate on a single storyline.

When Salman attended the Arbaaz-produced streaming film 'Patna Shuklla' premiere, he was asked about 'Dabangg 4.' In response, the celebrity said, "Bahut jaldi, jaise hi dono bhai ek hi script main lock hojayengay. He wants to make something and I want to make something else. The moment one script is locked waisi hi 'Dabangg' release hojayegi (Very soon, as soon as the two brothers agree on a single script. He wants to make one thing, and I want to make something else. The moment one script is finalised, 'Dabangg' (4) will be released)."

Salman heaped praise on Raveena, who made her Bollywood debut in the 1991 film 'Patthar ke Phool' starring the actor. 'Patna Shuklla' stars Raveena as Tanvi Shukla.

The actor said, "I have worked in 3-4 films with Raveena including 'Patthar ke Phool' and 'Andaz Apna Apna'. I have known her since our younger days. She did her first film with me. Now after so many years, Arbaaz is working with her. She is a very good actor and is a friend."

Salman sent his best wishes to her and her daughter Rasha, who is preparing to star in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled thriller alongside Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn.

'Wanted' actor also revealed that he had seen Arbaaz's 'Patna Shuklla,' which will soon be available on Disney+ Hotstar. He had seen it in the rough stage.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 16:58

