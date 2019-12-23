Salman Khan is a WWE Champion post the release of Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: WWE presented Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan with a customized WWE Championship to celebrate the release of Dabangg 3. Fitted with side plates featuring Salman’s name emblazoned in gold, the title was exclusively revealed by Gaelyn Mendonca, host of WWE Now India, during the show.India’s very own ‘Chulbul Pandey’ can now celebrate his signature ‘hip’ step with a title belt worthy of a champion. In November 2019, Salman Khan in his Chulbul Pandey character shot a promo with WWE encouraging fans to tune into RAW and SMACKDOWN programming.Naming some of WWE’s biggest superstars that included Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, the promo aired was released on Sony sports network and WWE’s social handles.Dabangg 3 is doing pretty well at the box office and is emerging to be a hit. CREDIT – BOLLYWOODLIFE