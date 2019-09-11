Salman Khan's Eid 2020 release will be THIS remake

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. However, Salman shocked the entire nation when he announced that his much anticipated release has been stalled. He tweeted that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film will not hit screens on Eid 2020 and instead, he will come on the same day with a different project. Since then, there have been several speculations about the same and many even suggested that Salman will return with the sequel to Wanted or Kick. However, according to a latest report, that's not true.



A source told Pinkvilla, "Atul Agnihotri had bought the rights to the Korean hit film Veteran. Salman will star in the Hindi remake of the same that will have him playing the role of a sleuth." Veteran is a story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country. "Salman had loved the story, and although he had told his brother-in-law that he will make the film sometime later next year, he has now decided to go ahead with it."



The report further stated that Salman has got his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva on board for this one. "They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman is definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020."