News

Salman Khan's next 'Radhe' scheduled to roll on Nov 4

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 11:40 AM

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) After Chulbul Pandey, superstar Salman Khan is set to don the cop's uniform again in "Indias Most Wanted Cop: Radhe", which is scheduled to on floors on November 4.

There were multiple reports stating that Sohail Khan has registered the title of "India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe" for the film, which is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Although an an official announcement from Salman's side is awaited, a report by koimoi.com claims that the movie is expected to go on floors on November 4.

The movie will be directed by "Dabangg 3" director Prabhudeva, and is said to be an adaptation of the 2017 Korean film "The Outlaws". It revolves around a police officer who is assigned with the task of finishing the underworld gang clashes in the city.

Recently, Salman wrapped up "Dabangg 3", which also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

He is also busy with weekend specials of "Bigg Boss 13".

IANS

Tags > Salman Khan, Chulbul Pandey, Radhe, Prabhudeva,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Jacqueline is first...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Diego Maradona':...
  • I have lived depression, got great support from Bipasha and family, says Karan Singh Grover[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    I have lived depression,...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Gemini Man':...
  • Deepika Padukone's closet got sold out in just TWO hours, the actress shared a thankful message![field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Deepika Padukone's...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mahesh Bhatt remembers...

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 09:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Checkout Ishqbaaaz actress, Subha Rajput's EXCLUSIVE photoshoot
Checkout Ishqbaaaz actress, Subha Rajput's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 03:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who rose to fame post MTV Roadies
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days