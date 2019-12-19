News

Salman misses his court hearing again !

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: We all know that a a complaint was registered against Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari for killing two blackbucks near Jodhpur in Rajasthan where they were shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain.According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman had to appear in Jodhpur Court for hearing but did not. The judge said that Salman will in any circumstances have to appear at the court on the next date. The next date has not yet been announced and is currently being decided.Keep reading this space for more updates.  

